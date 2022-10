Kmet caught two passes for 32 yards in the Bears 33-14 win over the Patriots on Monday.

Although Kmet has played at least 90 percent of the snaps in each of the last five games, he's been targeted just three or four times in each of those contests. With just 148 yards and no touchdowns through Week 7, he'll continue to have limited upside unless the Chicago offense begins to throw the ball more often.