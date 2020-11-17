site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Cole Kmet: Targeted three times in loss
Kmet caught one pass for seven yards in the Bears' 19-13 loss to the Vikings on Monday.
With just seven catches on the season, Kmet won't be a recommended fantasy option unless he begins to see a sharp increase in weekly production.
