Kmet caught three of four targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Atlanta.

Kmet's first target resulted in one of the catches of the year, as he made a spectacular one-handed grab through contact for a 24-yard gain. The tight end didn't make much of an impact the rest of the way, though, as the Bears finished with 41 runs and just 21 passes. Kmet failed to find the end zone after scoring five touchdowns over his previous three games, but he'll look to start a new touchdown streak when the Bears take on the Jets in Week 12.