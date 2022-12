Kmet caught four of five targets in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Eagles.

Kmet led the team in targets and catches, but the tight end failed to break free for a gain longer than seven yards. A five-touchdown surge over a three-game span from Weeks 8-10 accounts for all of Kmet's touchdowns in 31 appearances since the start of last season. Kmet and the Bears will host the Bills in Week 16.