Kmet was limited at practice Wednesday due to a groin injury.

Kmet has played the lion's share of the Bears' offensive snaps this season, and while he ran a route on 71 percent of them this past Sunday against the Cowboys, he was targeted only once by QB Caleb Williams. Fortunately for managers that roster Kmet, it happened to be a 10-yard touchdown catch. Meanwhile, rookie first-round pick Colston Loveland wasn't able to practice Wednesday due to the hip injury that knocked him from Week 3 action. Kmet thus appears poised for another large workload Week 4 at Las Vegas, assuming he's able to suit up and Loveland is inhibited or even sidelined.