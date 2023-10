Kmet was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury.

Prior to Week 6 prep, Kmet was untouched by injury this season, allowing him to record a 23-231-3 line on 29 targets in five games. With a health concern in tow, his activity level will be one to monitor as the week goes on to ensure it won't impact his availability for Sunday's contest against the Vikings. Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis are the other tight ends on the Bears' active roster.