Kmet caught four of seven targets for 74 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Lions.

Justin Fields' sudden surge of passing production has benefitted Kmet the most -- of the quarterback's seven TDs through the air over the last three games, the tight end has been on the other end of five of them. Kmet's 74 yards were also a season high, although most of them came on a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter after a busted coverage by the Detroit secondary. The 2020 second-round pick will look to continue his scoring binge in Week 11 against the Falcons.