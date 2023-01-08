Kmet caught four passes for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with 50 receptions, 544 yards and seven touchdowns over 17 games played.

Although Kmet easily set his career high in touchdowns, it was a disappointing season after he had 612 yards in 2021. Of course, the passing offense was broken for much of the season, and at no point, was it a high-volume passing attack. He went on a scoring binge between Weeks 8 and 10, scoring five times, but he then didn't score over the following five games. His future fantasy value will be dependent upon whether the Bears will be able to improve their overall passing attack. He's under contract with the team through the 2023 season.