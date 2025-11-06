Kmet (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Kmet was forced out of this past Sunday's 47-42 win over the Bengals and was later diagnosed with a concussion, but he appears to be making rapid progress through the five-step protocol. After opening Week 10 prep Wednesday as a limited participant, Kmet has taken another step forward by practicing fully Thursday. He'll still need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up this weekend, but he appears to have a real chance at being available for Sunday's game against the Giants. If Kmet plays, however, he may have to settle for a smaller role than he's handled for most of the season; rookie tight end Colston Loveland broke out with a 6-118-2 receiving line on seven targets in the win over the Bengals and may have earned himself a larger share of the playing time as a result.