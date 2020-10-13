Kmet didn't draw any targets while playing 21 of the Bears' 63 offensive snaps (33 percent) in Thursday's 20-19 win over the Buccaneers.

Kmet has settled into the in-line blocking role at tight end that previously belonged to Adam Shaheen, who was traded to the Dolphins in July. With veteran Jimmy Graham proving to be a reliable safety valve in the passing game for Chicago thus far, the rookie second-round pick likely won't be in store for an uptick in targets so long as the former stays healthy.