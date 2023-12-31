Kmet is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Falcons and will test out his sore knee before the Bears make a call on his status, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kmet is officially listed as questionable after he practiced just once (on Friday, and as a limited participant) this week. Though Rapoport reported earlier Sunday that Kmet was expected to be available for the Week 17 matchup, the tight end's status is now more muddled just a few hours later after he was more sore than expected after arriving at Soldier Field this morning. Fantasy managers considering Kmet for Week 17 lineups will get official word on his status when the Bears release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. If Kmet is forced to miss the first game of his career Sunday, the Bears would be left with Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis as their available tight ends.