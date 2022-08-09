Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy believes Kmet can be a rock star on offense, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

Although Kmet ranked eighth in tight-end targets last year with 93, he failed to score a touchdown. However, with favored red-zone tight end Jimmy Graham no longer on the team, it's likely that Kmet will see more looks in the end zone. Getsy pointed out that Kmet is starting to use the 'really cool tools' he has. He's lining up out wide, working in line as well as blocking. The coach also believes Kmet is on the brink of taking his game to another level. It's possible that the tight end could emerge as the second-most reliable receiving option on the Bears after Darnell Mooney. Currently being drafted just outside the top-10 tight ends in average fantasy drafts, if Kmet takes a big step forward in his third season, he could be a draft-day bargain.