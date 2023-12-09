The Bears elevated Johnson to the active roster Saturday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson joined the Bears' practice squad Oct. 10 after being cut by the Giants in late August ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. The elevation comes with Chicago's wide receiver corps significantly banged up ahead of Sunday's NFC North clash against the Lions. Tyler Scott (hamstring) and Velus Jones (illness) are both questionable while Equanimeous St. Brown has been ruled out for Week 14 with a pectoral injury.