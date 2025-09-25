Bears' Colston Loveland: Another DNP on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loveland (hip) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.
Loveland left this past Sunday's win against the Cowboys in the second quarter due to a hip injury and wasn't able to return. Since then, the rookie first-round pick hasn't been able to practice this week, giving him one more chance to mix into drills before the Bears potentially make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game in Las Vegas. If Loveland misses the first game of his career, veteran TE Cole Kmet would be in line for a few more passes from QB Caleb Williams.
More News
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Not ruled out for Week 4•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Injures hip in Week 3•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Shut out in loss•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Muted production in NFL debut•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Gets reps with first-team offense•