Loveland (hip) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

Loveland left this past Sunday's win against the Cowboys in the second quarter due to a hip injury and wasn't able to return. Since then, the rookie first-round pick hasn't been able to practice this week, giving him one more chance to mix into drills before the Bears potentially make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game in Las Vegas. If Loveland misses the first game of his career, veteran TE Cole Kmet would be in line for a few more passes from QB Caleb Williams.