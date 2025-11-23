Loveland brought in four of five targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 31-28 win over the Steelers on Sunday.

Loveland finished second in receptions and third in receiving yards for the Bears on the afternoon, and he also recorded the third touchdown grab of his career on a 12-yard grab late in the first half. Loveland's production has started to enjoy some stability, as he's now posted at least 40 receiving yards in four straight contests. The talented tight end next takes aim at the talented Eagles defense in a Week 13 road matchup on Black Friday.