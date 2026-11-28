Loveland (knee) is expected to avoid being placed on injured reserve and is considered week-to-week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Loveland suffered a sprained MCL during the first quarter of the Bears' 39-35 win over the Lions on Thursday. It appeared as though the second-year tight end was bound for injured reserve, but a second opinion has yielded more positive results, although he should be considered doubtful for Chicago's Week 13 contest against the Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 6. With Cole Kmet (knee) out for the rest of the year, rookie third-rounder Sam Roush and Stephen Carlson are both poised for larger roles on offense while Loveland is recovering from his injury.