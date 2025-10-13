Loveland (hip) is listed as active Monday at Washington.

Loveland last suited up during a Week 3 win against the Cowboys, when he injured his hip early on and was forced to miss the Bears' Week 4 victory at Las Vegas. Following the team's Week 5 bye, the rookie first-rounder followed up back-to-back limited sessions with a full practice Saturday, paving the way for his return to action. Loveland likely will continue to play a distant second to Cole Kmet in Chicago's pecking order at tight end moving forward.