Loveland (neck) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Seahawks.

Loveland popped up on Friday's injury report as a limited practice participant due to a neck injury. However, the second-year tight end was able to practice without restriction Saturday and is good to go for Monday's game. His availability for Week 8 and beyond is particularly important given that Cole Kmet (knee, IR) is out for the rest of the 2026 season. Loveland has caught 25 passes (on 37 targets) for 241 yards and two touchdowns over his last five outings.