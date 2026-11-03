Loveland secured seven of nine targets for 65 yards and lost a fumble in the Bears' 34-17 win over the Seahawks on Monday night.

Loveland continued his upward trajectory by tying Luther Burden for the team lead in catches and targets, and he finished second in receiving yards to Rome Odunze. The second-year tight end's fourth-quarter fumble was costly for the moment, however, as Loveland fumbled at the Bears' 21-yard line following an eight-yard reception and the turnover ultimately led to the Seahawks' final touchdown of the contest. Nevertheless, Loveland now has at least six receptions in four of the last five games, including three straight, and he's drawn 21 targets over the last pair of contests alone heading into a Week 9 home matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday night.