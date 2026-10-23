Loveland secured seven of 12 targets for 69 yards and a touchdown during the Bears' 30-24 win over the Patriots on Thursday.

The second-year tight end continued to shake out of his early-season slump, putting together his second fantasy-friendly performance in a five-day span. Loveland led the Bears in receptions and targets on the night with figures that also qualified as season highs, and he added his second touchdown in five days on a 12-yard grab early in the third quarter. He has a 13-134-2 line in the last two games alone and should continue playing a key role in a Week 8 road showdown against the Seahawks on Monday night, Nov. 2.