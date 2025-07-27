Loveland (shoulder) did 7-on-7 drills for the first time Saturday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

The Bears are easing their first-round pick into training camp after January shoulder surgery held him out of pre-draft workouts and spring practices. The next big step for Loveland is full-team drills, which could come within the next few days. Participation in the first week of camp is a good sign he'll have time to ramp up and compete for a role before Week 1.