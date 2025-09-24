Loveland (hip) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Loveland wasn't able to return to this past Sunday's win against the Cowboys after hurting his hip in the second quarter. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that Loveland was believed to have avoided a serious health concern, and that he had a chance to miss no time as a result. Nevertheless, with no practice reps to speak of to kick off Week 4 prep, Loveland likely will need to mix into drills Thursday and/or Friday to give himself a chance to suit up Sunday in Las Vegas. As for veteran TE Cole Kmet, he was limited Wednesday due to a groin injury, so the health of Chicago's top two options at the position are compromised at the moment.