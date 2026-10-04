Loveland caught six of nine targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 23-12 win over the Jets.

Loveland led the team with nine targets, tying his total from the previous three games combined. The 2025 first-round pick has been trending in the right direction after a painfully slow start, increasing his yardage total from zero to three to 31 to 57 in the first four games of his second regular season. Considering that Loveland's best game of the season came Sunday in Tyson Bagent's first start of the campaign, Loveland probably wouldn't mind Bagent sticking in the starting role for Week 5 at Green Bay, though Caleb Williams (hamstring) will reprise the starting job once healthy.