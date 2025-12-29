Loveland finished with six receptions on 10 targets for 94 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-38 loss to San Francisco.

The rookie tight end was asked to take on a larger role in the passing game with wideouts Rome Odunze (foot) and Olamide Zaccheaus (illness) sitting out Sunday Night Football in Week 17. Loveland responded to the moment with a 36-yard touchdown in the first half while finishing the primetime loss with his second largest fantasy score as a pro. The Michigan product has come on strong over his last nine contests, averaging 56.2 yards per game while scoring all five of his touchdowns this season over that span. TE Cole Kmet remained involved with two receptions for 16 yards, but Loveland is the Chicago tight end to target in fantasy when the Bears face the Lions in Week 18.