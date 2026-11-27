The knee injury that Loveland sustained during Thursday's 39-35 win over the Lions is expected to land him on IR, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

If that's the case, Loveland would need to miss at least four games, with Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Networknoting Friday that a knee sprain is the initial diagnosis for Loveland. In that scenario, a late-season return could be in the cards for him. In Loveland's anticipated absence, Sam Roush would be in line to see added snaps/targets, a context that could yield fantasy relevance down the stretch for the 2026 third-rounder.