Bears' Colston Loveland: Follows breakout with 55-yard game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loveland caught all four of his targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Giants.
Loveland finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Rome Odunze (86), though this was a substantial step back from Loveland after the rookie first-round pick broke out for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 9 win over the Bengals. Prior to Week 9, Loveland hadn't exceeded 38 receiving yards in a game, but he looks to have surpassed Cole Kmet as the go-to pass catcher among Chicago's tight ends heading into a Week 11 road matchup against the Vikings.
More News
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Game-winning TD in wild victory•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Modest numbers in Week 8 start•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Larger role likely awaits•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Three catches in victory•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Limited role continues•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Back in action Monday•