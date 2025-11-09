Loveland caught all four of his targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Giants.

Loveland finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Rome Odunze (86), though this was a substantial step back from Loveland after the rookie first-round pick broke out for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 9 win over the Bengals. Prior to Week 9, Loveland hadn't exceeded 38 receiving yards in a game, but he looks to have surpassed Cole Kmet as the go-to pass catcher among Chicago's tight ends heading into a Week 11 road matchup against the Vikings.