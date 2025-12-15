Loveland recorded four receptions on five targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Browns.

Loveland was involved early, picking up four of his five targets by midway through the second quarter. He recorded the majority of his production on catches of 24 and 19 yards, posting his highest yardage total since Week 9 and the second-highest of his rookie campaign. Loveland continues to get more involved in Chicago's offense, commanding at least five targets in four straight contests.