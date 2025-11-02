Bears' Colston Loveland: Game-winning TD in wild victory
Loveland secured six of seven targets for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 47-42 win over the Bengals on Sunday.
The rookie put a thrilling cap on the wildest fourth quarter of the season, recording a 58-yard catch and run touchdown where he bounced off a would-be tackler in the middle of the field and sprinted into the end zone with 17 seconds remaining. Loveland preceded that memorable play with a five-yard scoring grab in the first half of the third quarter, and the two catches served as the 2025 first-round pick's first pair of NFL touchdowns. Loveland's career-high reception, yardage and target totals were partly the result of Cole Kmet exiting the game with a concussion in the second quarter, but the former is clearly earning the right to more playing time by the week.
More News
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Modest numbers in Week 8 start•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Larger role likely awaits•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Three catches in victory•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Limited role continues•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Back in action Monday•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Questionable for Monday•