Loveland secured six of seven targets for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 47-42 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

The rookie put a thrilling cap on the wildest fourth quarter of the season, recording a 58-yard catch and run touchdown where he bounced off a would-be tackler in the middle of the field and sprinted into the end zone with 17 seconds remaining. Loveland preceded that memorable play with a five-yard scoring grab in the first half of the third quarter, and the two catches served as the 2025 first-round pick's first pair of NFL touchdowns. Loveland's career-high reception, yardage and target totals were partly the result of Cole Kmet exiting the game with a concussion in the second quarter, but the former is clearly earning the right to more playing time by the week.