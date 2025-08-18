Loveland had two receptions for 26 yards on as many targets in Sunday's preseason rout of the Bills.

Projected starter Cole Kmet made his preseason debut, but Loveland still got some work in with the starting offense. In fact, the 10th-overall pick in this year's draft caught QB Caleb Williams' first pass attempt of the evening. The more-experienced Kmet is expected to be the starter this season, but Sunday showed us that Loveland will get worked into this new-look offense under Ben Johnson.