Loveland caught four passes on five targets for 29 yards and a touchdown during the Bears' 28-21 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Loveland didn't see his first target until the final minute of the second quarter, when he hauled in an 11-yard pass from Caleb Williams. Loveland was more active in the second half, and he helped tie things up at 21-21 with a one-yard touchdown pass from Williams. Loveland finished second on the Bears in targets behind Luther Burden (six), and the rookie tight end has recorded four catches or more in four of his last six games. The Michigan tight end has a 35-435-4 line on 49 targets through 12 regular-season games.