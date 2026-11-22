Loveland caught all three of his targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Saints.

While he didn't get much target volume, Loveland was still able to make an impact with a 15-yard TD reception in the second quarter that saw him hurdle a defender without even breaking stride on his way to the end zone. It was the tight end's third score of the season, all of which have come during Chicago's current five-game win streak, and after a slow start to the season Loveland has delivered a 27-282-3 line on 37 targets during that period. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 12 against the Lions.