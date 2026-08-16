Bears' Colston Loveland: Idle for preseason opener

Loveland did not play in the Bears' 34-10 preseason win over the Browns on Saturday.

Loveland and other key skill players -- including Luther Burden (groin), Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet -- sat out of Saturday's practice, allowing more snaps at tight end to go to Sam Roush and Stephen Carlson. Loveland, a first-round selection of the Bears in the 2025 NFL Draft, saw his playing time and production increase over the course of his rookie season, highlighted by his performance in Chicago's NFC wild-card win over Green Bay, when he caught eight passes (on 15 targets) for 137 yards. With DJ Moore (lower body) now in Buffalo, Loveland is poised to be an even bigger contributor to the Bears' offense in 2026, with Odunze, Burden and Kmet being his main competition for passes from quarterback Caleb Williams.