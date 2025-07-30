Loveland (shoulder) took first-team reps in 11-on-11 drills Tuesday, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

Loveland was eased into training camp during the first week of Chicago's practices, but he now appears fully recovered from January shoulder surgery, which had held him out of pre-draft workouts and spring activities. The rookie first-round pick has reportedly impressed early, including via a flashy third-down connection with quarterback Caleb Williams during 11-on-11 reps Tuesday. Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports that Loveland has displayed full confidence in his shoulder's strength and durability during both blocking and pass-catching reps. Head coach Ben Johnson had high praise of Loveland's early momentum, saying "it's really encouraging when you look at a young player like that and the growth that he's going to be able to have with the more reps that he gets."