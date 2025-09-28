Loveland (hip) is listed as inactive Sunday in Las Vegas.

Loveland made an early departure from last Sunday's win against the Cowboys due to a hip injury that didn't allow him to practice until Friday, when he was limited and given a questionable designation. He began to trend in the wrong direction for Week 4 after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday afternoon that Loveland wasn't expected to be available Sunday, which now has been confirmed. Cole Kmet (groin) is poised to handle most of the TE reps Sunday, with Durham Smythe and Stephen Carlson in reserve roles. Meanwhile, Loveland's next chance to suit up is Monday, Oct. 13 at Washington following a Week 5 bye.