Loveland suffered a hip injury during Sunday's game against the Cowboys..

Loveland spent a lengthy spell in the sideline medical tent in the second quarter before going to the locker room. Prior to his exit, he had one catch (on three targets) for 31 yards. Cole Kmet will take on greater significance in the Bears offense for as long as Loveland is sidelined.

