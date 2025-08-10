Loveland caught one of two targets for eight yards in Sunday's 24-24 preseason tie against the Dolphins.

Both of Loveland's targets came on the opening drive, as the Bears made it a point of emphasis to get the rookie 10th overall pick involved early, even with starting quarterback Caleb Williams resting Sunday. Loveland is projected to split snaps with Cole Kmet in the regular season, but the former's participation Sunday puts to bed any remaining concerns about Loveland's recovery from January shoulder surgery. Chicago's next preseason game against the Bills on Aug. 17 could present Loveland's first opportunity to catch passes from Williams in a game situation.