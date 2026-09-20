Loveland caught one of three targets for three yards in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Vikings.

After failing to catch a pass at all in the Bears' opener, Loveland wasn't much better in Week 2, although wet and windy conditions at Soldier Field put a damper on any aerial offense. The second-year tight end has been one of the league's biggest busts in the early going given his preseason hype, and his chances of turning things around quickly likely won't improve if the hamstring injury that knocked Caleb Williams out of Sunday's contest proves to be serious. Loveland could be catching passes from Tyson Bagent instead in a Week 3 home tilt against the Eagles.