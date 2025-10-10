Bears' Colston Loveland: Limited in practice again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loveland (hip) was a limited practice participant Friday.
Loveland was also limited Thursday, following a Week 4 absence and Week 5 bye. He'll likely just be Chicago's No. 2 tight end if he ends up playing Monday night at Washington.
