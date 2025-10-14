Bears' Colston Loveland: Limited role continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loveland caught two of three targets for 11 yards in the Bears' 25-24 win over the Commanders on Monday.
Loveland has five receptions this season, and limited usage keeps him a watch-list tight end until his usage increases.
More News
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Back in action Monday•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Questionable for Monday•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Limited in practice again•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Limited to begin Week 6 prep•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Takes part in practice Tuesday•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Inactive Sunday•