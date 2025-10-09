default-cbs-image
Loveland (hip) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

After suffering a hip injury Week 3 against the Cowboys, Loveland managed just one limited practice before the Bears made him inactive Week 4 versus the Raiders. Even with the benefit of a Week 5 bye, the rookie first-round pick still is operating with a cap on his reps, but he'll have two more opportunities to log a full practice ahead of Monday's game at Washington.

