Loveland brought in two of five targets for 19 yards in the Bears' 31-7 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

The second-year tight end's quiet season continued on a difficult day for the Bears offense overall. Loveland was coming off a season-best six-catch, 57-yard effort against the Jets in Week 4, so Sunday's downturn was notable and marked third sub-20-yard tally in the first five games of the season. Loveland may have an opportunity to reap the benefit of having Caleb Williams back under center in a Week 6 road matchup against the Falcons next Sunday.