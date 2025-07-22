GM Ryan Poles said Tuesday that Loveland (shoulder) is "ready to go" for the start of training camp, but there may be a ramp-up period for the rookie tight end, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Despite undergoing surgery on the AC joint in his right shoulder in January, Loveland still was the first tight end off the board in this year's draft, going to the Bears 10th overall. He proceeded to miss the entire offseason program and acknowledged last week that he may not be ready once camp kicked off this week. Nevertheless, the Bears seemingly will ease him in with the eventual aim to get him some preseason reps and be full-go by Week 1. Loveland will be vying with Cole Kmet for TE targets from second-year signal-caller Caleb Williams to begin his NFL career.