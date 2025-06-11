Bears coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday that he doesn't know if Loveland (shoulder) will be a full-go at the start of training camp, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Loveland said he should be ready, but Johnson didn't sound so sure. The 10th overall pick has been limited during Chicago's offseason program, with his recent workload including route-running on a side field. He underwent shoulder surgery in January, and while he's since resumed lifting weights and catching passes, he still need to regain strength. Loveland said learning the Bears' playbook has been a bigger challenge than his rehab work so far.