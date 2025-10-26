Bears' Colston Loveland: Modest numbers in Week 8 start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loveland caught three of five targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Ravens.
The rookie tight end got the start in place of Cole Kmet (back), and it looked like Loveland might be headed for a breakout performance after he caught Caleb Williams' first pass of the afternoon for an 18-yard gain. Loveland and the Bears' offense both struggled to gain consistent yards after that, however. Kmet had never missed a regular-season game in his career before Sunday and isn't expected to go on injured reserve, but even if he sits out a Week 9 tilt against the Bengals, Loveland will still be tough to rely on.
