Bears' Colston Loveland: Muted production in NFL debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loveland finished with two receptions for 12 yards on two targets in Monday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.
The rookie first-round pick took the field for 38 of the Bears' 67 snaps on offense, but he still served as the team's No. 2 tight end behind veteran Cole Kmet, who started and logged 60 snaps while finishing with a 31-yard reception on four targets. Though Loveland brings more pass-catching upside to the table than Kmet, he could need more practice reps to get comfortable in head coach Ben Johnson's offense before carving out a larger role after he sat out rookie minicamp and OTAs while recovering from shoulder surgery.
