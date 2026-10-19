Loveland brought in six of seven targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 31-23 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Loveland certainly had a productive afternoon overall, but it could have been even bigger had he and Caleb Williams been able to connect on a late second-quarter pass in the left portion of the end zone. Prior to that, the talented tight end recorded a 14-yard scoring grab in tight coverage with 8:15 remaining in the first quarter to put the first points of the day on the board. Loveland's put together a pair of six-catch efforts in the last three games that serve as his most useful of the season thus far, and he'll look to build on his 19-175-1 line on 30 targets in a Week 7 home matchup against the Patriots on Thursday night.