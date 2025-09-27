default-cbs-image
Loveland (hip) is not expected to play against the Raiders on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Loveland missed the first two practices of the week due to a hip injury he picked during the Bears' Week 3 win over the Cowboys. He earned the questionable tag for Week 4 after logging a limited practice Friday, but it appears the rookie first-rounder is trending toward being in street clothes for Sunday's tilt. Cole Kmet will continue to serve in a near every-down role, but Loveland's absence opens the door for Durham Smythe to see extended playing time in multi-TE formations. Stephen Carlson was also elevated from the practice squad to the active roster to provide additional depth at tight end due to Loveland's anticipated absence.

