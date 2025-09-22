Loveland (hip) is believed to have avoided a severe injury, and he has a chance to gain clearance in time to suit up Sunday versus the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Loveland suffered a hip injury during the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Cowboys, but it appears he has a chance to avoid missing any significant time. The rookie first-rounder flashed his downfield playmaking ability before leaving the field versus Dallas, securing one of three targets for 31 yards. If Loveland is forced to miss time or face a limited snap count, Cole Kmet will handle an expanded workload at tight end.