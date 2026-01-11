Loveland secured eight of 15 targets for 137 yards in the Bears' 31-27 wild-card win over the Packers on Saturday. He also caught a two-point conversion pass.

Loveland comfortably paced the Bears in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night, and the latter pair of totals also qualified as new career highs. The standout rookie tight end's two-point conversion grab was also key, as it came following a Olamide Zaccheaus touchdown catch and brought the Bears to within a field goal with just over four minutes remaining. Loveland had wrapped up the regular season with a 10-catch, 91-yard, one-touchdown Week 18 effort versus the Lions, so he'll head into next weekend's divisional-round matchup against either the 49ers or Eagles with plenty of momentum.