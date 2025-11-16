Loveland caught three of four targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Vikings.

Loveland was outproduced slightly by Cole Kmet (five catches on five targets for 45 yards), as the two tight ends were two of three players to reach 40 receiving yards for the Bears, along with Rome Odunze (two catches for 41 yards on six targets). Loveland's impact in the passing game has grown in recent weeks, but Chicago has also shifted to a more run-first approach during that stretch. The rookie 10th overall pick has 213 receiving yards in his last three games heading into Chicago's Week 12 home game against the Steelers.